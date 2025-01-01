Public Media Defunded in House Vote and What Comes Next

On Friday, July 18, congress chose to cancel essential support for local stations across the country. This is a devastating moment for KUAC, for the community it serves, and for the entire public media system. But this is not the end.

Public opposition to these cuts in recent months has been extraordinary. Across the country, countless Americans spoke to the unparalleled importance of local public media stations. That outpouring of support reflects how deeply these services are valued and why it’s up to everyone to protect them. And we felt that support every step of the way. Your support, your outreach, and your belief in what public media makes possible have meant the world to us. That outpouring of support gives us the strength to keep going. Thank you.

In the days and weeks ahead, KUAC will continue working to ensure these essential services remain strong and accessible. If you value public media in Alaska, you can take the following actions:

The entire public media system depends on reliable support to continue delivering what communities count on: life-saving emergency communications, educational content and outreach for learners of all ages, and local programming that informs, inspires, and connects. Together, we can protect KUAC.