2025 Yukon Quest coverage on KUAC!

Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM or online for daily coverage of the 2025 Yukon Quest starting with a pre-race analysis, Friday, January 31st. Listen for updates from the KUAC Trail reporters after the local news.

Hear all the fascinating ‘tales from the trail’ with KUAC’s coverage of the 42nd Yukon Quest. Thanks to our lead sponsor Simard Automotive, Kinross/Fort Knox, Golden Heart Emergency Physicians, Sipping Streams Tea Company, Shannon and Wilson, Auto Trim Design Alaska and Warbelow’s Air for their generous support of Quest coverage on KUAC FM!