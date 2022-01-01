Here’s the Voice Behind the KUAC Kids Club

The cheerful voice announcing KUAC Kids Club birthdays on KUAC FM and TV belongs to Logan Imus. Logan, a sixth grader at Chinook Montessori Charter School, did a “passage project” about his volunteer work with KUAC. His presentation was delivered to his class of fourth to sixth graders. Logan loves working with KUAC’s Lori Neufeld. He said he was grateful to be able to record the birthday spots in the studio in April after recording in a closet at home since April 2020.

“His grandmas and grandpas love KUAC and love to hear him on the radio,” his mother Jennifer Imus said. In his presentation, Logan stated, “KUAC Kids Club is a way that KUAC makes money. For the KUAC Kids Club every month I go to the studio and wish happy birthday to the kids who have their birthdays that month. I can have up to 60 kids to wish happy birthdays to.

“KUAC is a great learning place,” Logan summed up.

Lori Neufeld, KUAC FM director of programming and production, said, “Logan and I work together well to get the best kids club birthday recordings. It’s something I look forward to every month. Since the Kids Club inception, it has been a privilege to work with all the volunteers. Working with young people like Logan is really rewarding.

“Logan has a fun sense of humor. We always take advantage of sharing a laugh to get past having to do multiple re-takes which is inevitable.”