Thank You to our 2023 May One Match Day Challengers!

A Record Matching Pot for May One Match Day 2023!
These donors came together to give more than $56,000 to the matching pot for MOM Day:
Paul Delys with the Chitina Dipnetters Association
Alice Stickney
Carol & John Coady
Mark Vallarino & Tama Rucker
Peggy Shumaker
Janet & Dan Johnson
Ruby Marine
2 Street Gallery
ABR Environmental Research and Services
Don and Carolyn Gray
Nancy Hummel
Ingrid Taylor
Angie Schmidt & Chris Miller
Peter Rob
Rebecca Brice Henderson of Santa’s Travel & Rasmuson Foundation
Sarah & Cary Keller
Pat & Vladimir Degen
Tom George with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association
Ann & Bruce Jamieson
Tim Cater & Elizabeth Stockmar
Peter Stern
Ron and Mary Teel
David Weissman & Ellen Weiser
Patty Kastelic
Tim & Kate Doran
and Three Generous Anonymous Donors