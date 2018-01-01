Give Easily to KUAC Through Fred Meyer Rewards

Alert! If you have already signed up for the Fred Meyer Community Rewards program, it’s time to re-enroll and re-link your Rewards Card to KUAC before June 30th. KUAC has been fortunate to benefit from the shopping habits of many of our listeners and viewers through the Fred Meyer Community Rewards program. In fact, KUAC has received more than $1,000 over the last year that goes to support your favorite public broadcasting station.

If yours is one of the more than 100 households that already support KUAC in this way, please re-enroll and re-link your Rewards Card to KUAC #84486.

Here’s how to re-enroll: