Spirit of KUAC Awarded to the late Bob Fischer

KUAC has named the late Bob Fischer as the 2020 “Spirit of KUAC” recipient.

Bob had been selected as the volunteer of the year prior to his death in January and the team decided to honor him posthumously.

“Bob selflessly dedicated many years to ensuring that KUAC listeners had a front row seat for performances that delighted and inspired so many,” said Gretchen Gordon, KUAC’s interim general manager. “We miss his vast knowledge, his passion and his commitment to KUAC and to our community.”

Bob began volunteering at KUAC FM in 1991, hosting “Music of the Golden Ages.” Upon his retirement from the National Weather Service, he amped up his volunteer duties at KUAC, hosting Monday’s “Afternoon Concert” and filling in any shifts as needed.

A passionate and enthusiastic expert on baroque music, Bob spent hours researching and noting details to share with KUAC FM listeners. “That type of dedication in a volunteer is unprecedented,” said Lori Neufeld, KUAC’s coordinator of volunteers and music director. “He found such joy in music and he loved to share that; it was infectious.

“Bob had listeners and fans far and wide and it delighted Bob to know that others shared his passion.”