KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Announcements / Potential Service Interruptions – February 24 to March 3

Potential Service Interruptions – February 24 to March 3

Computer Network Outage

Brief broadcast outages may occur as we approach the Vernal Equinox. From February 24 to March 3, you might experience momentary disruptions in our TV and FM broadcasts between 9:20 to 9:45 a.m., and between 12:10-12:45 p.m., Alaska time.

These outages, lasting about 5 to 10 minutes, are the result of the sun passing behind our feed satellites. Don’t worry, it’s just a blip -– your favorite programs will be back shortly! We’ll update this post with new information if required. Thanks for your patience and understanding.