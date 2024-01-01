Potential Service Interruptions – February 24 to March 3

Brief broadcast outages may occur as we approach the Vernal Equinox. From February 24 to March 3, you might experience momentary disruptions in our TV and FM broadcasts between 9:20 to 9:45 a.m., and between 12:10-12:45 p.m., Alaska time.

These outages, lasting about 5 to 10 minutes, are the result of the sun passing behind our feed satellites. Don’t worry, it’s just a blip -– your favorite programs will be back shortly! We’ll update this post with new information if required. Thanks for your patience and understanding.