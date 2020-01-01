Pandemic Fall Fundraiser: You Did It!

Thanks to each and every one of you who donated to KUAC during the Fall Fundraiser. A special thanks to the volunteers who recorded messages to liven up the atmosphere. And to the challenge donors who matched donations, boosting our funds even more. A great big hug to all of you from the KUAC Team!
Challengers were:
Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association – Tom George
Beaver Sports
Beta Chapter-Delta Kappa Gamma Educators Society
Design Alaska and GHEMM Company
Dr. Clay Triplehorn at Tanana Valley Clinic
Fairbanks Distributors
Farm and Garden Match – Anonymous Donor
First National Bank Alaska
Interior Women’s Health – Dr. Karl Baurick
Martin Engineering
Mining Challenge (Kinross/Fort Knox, Northern Star Resources and Usibelli)
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute – Sarah Garland
River City Cafe
RBG Memorial Challenge: CSG – Cook Schuhmann & Groseclose, Niesje Steinkruger & Roger Bruner
Street Sounds
Techwise – Technology
Translator Community Challenge – Jana Varati
Jack and Carol Wilbur