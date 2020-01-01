KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Pandemic Fall Fundraiser: You Did It!Thanks to each and every one of you who donated to KUAC during the Fall Fundraiser. A special thanks to the volunteers who recorded messages to liven up the atmosphere. And to the challenge donors who matched donations, boosting our funds even more. A great big hug to all of you from the KUAC Team!
Challengers were:

ABR

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association – Tom George

Beaver Sports

Beta Chapter-Delta Kappa Gamma Educators Society

Design Alaska and GHEMM Company

Dr. Clay Triplehorn at Tanana Valley Clinic

Fairbanks Distributors

Farm and Garden Match – Anonymous Donor

First National Bank Alaska

Interior Women’s Health – Dr. Karl Baurick

Sarah and Dr. Cary Keller

Martin Engineering

Mining Challenge (Kinross/Fort Knox, Northern Star Resources and Usibelli)

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute – Sarah Garland

River City Cafe

RBG Memorial Challenge: CSG – Cook Schuhmann & Groseclose, Niesje Steinkruger & Roger Bruner

Street Sounds

Techwise – Technology

Translator Community Challenge – Jana Varati

Jack and Carol Wilbur