New FM Features coming Wednesdays starting August 7

Two new science programs are coming to KUAC 89.9 FM on Wednesday, August 7!

Energy in the North

Energy is a critical aspect to life in Alaska. “Energy in the North” explores the importance and opportunities that energy and power provides to Alaska and its people. Amanda Byrd, from the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, is your host for this radio series. ACEP is an applied research unit at the University of Alaska Fairbanks whose mission is to develop and disseminate practical, cost-effective and innovative energy solutions for Alaska and beyond.

“Energy in the North” host Amanda Byrd.

In this series, we hear from people and places providing energy to communities sometimes at the front line of research, working with innovators to lower the cost of power to Alaska’s remote microgrid communities.

“Energy in the North” airs weekly on Wednesdays at 7:45am 8:45am and 5:45pm on KUAC FM and streaming at KUAC.org.

“What’s Shaking Alaska?”

Starting Wednesday at 4:32 pm, August 7th, the Alaska Earthquake Center will bring you weekly updates on seismic activity across the state. Each week on the show, get a 90-second rundown of recent seismic events and an interesting tidbit from a range of topics. You’ll hear about significant earthquakes and tsunamis, unusual seismic features like earthquake swarms, science explainers, and more. Whatever is shaking Alaska, the Alaska Earthquake Center monitors it 24-7 and shares it with you.

The Alaska Earthquake Center was established in 1987 to monitor and research earthquakes in Alaska and help build community resilience to geohazards. Today, the statewide network of over 500 seismic sensors monitors ground motion from many kinds of seismic events, including earthquakes, landslides, and more. With an average of 50,000 earthquakes recorded each year, we stay busy! Our field engineers maintain stations so our custom telecommunications network can deliver ground-motion data to the Earthquake Center within a few seconds. Our data analysts review every seismic event to determine accurate locations and magnitudes. We share this information with the public in a variety of ways, and provide resources to Alaska communities to support local planning and preparedness for earthquake, landslide, and tsunami hazards.

Tune in Wednesday afternoons at 4:32 for “What’s Shaking Alaska” for the latest Alaska seismicity, highlighting interesting seismic events and tectonic features on KUAC FM and streaming at KUAC.org.