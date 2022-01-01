Molly of Denali Wins Diversity Award

The children’s program, Molly of Denali, which airs on KUAC TV, was recently awarded the 2022 NAMIC Vision Award in the animation category. The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications Vision Awards are given to programs that reflect the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that mirror the diverse composition of the viewing audience. Congratulations to GBH, the television station that produces the program, and the entire team of Alaska Native advisors!