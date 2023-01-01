KUAC’s 2023 Poster is “Happy New Year” by Todd Paris

Todd Paris captured Happy New Year while he was driving home with his wife and daughter after spending New Year’s Eve at their dry cabin at Harding Lake in 2017. The photo was taken on a stretch of the Richardson Highway where the road approaches the Tanana River, revealing a clear look at the braided river and the Alaska Range to the south. Todd noticed the blazing sky, and quickly grabbed his camera and tripod to capture the moment.

Todd was born in Austin, Texas, and his family moved through a number of other cities and states before settling in Topeka, Kansas. He bought his first camera at age 17 and learned photography concepts from the photojournalists he worked with at the Topeka Capital-Journal. He took photo classes in college, and remained an avid photographic hobbyist and enthusiast throughout his early adulthood while raising his family.

Todd first arrived in Alaska in 1976, and moved to Fairbanks in 1980 to finish his college degree. He worked a variety of jobs in Fairbanks, including serving as a reporter, news director, bureau chief, and managing editor of a variety of local and statewide news outlets. However, Todd only began to consider himself a professional photographer once he began working for UAF’s University Relations office as Chief Photographer.

Following his retirement from the University, Todd has been a full-time freelance photographer, and describes himself as a “photographic generalist.”

“I shoot just about anything! I love shooting scenic landscapes, aurora and wildlife.” Todd said. “I love shooting portraits, particularly environmental portraits in the field! I love shooting live performance: dance, musical theatre, aerial silks, and circus! And most of all, I love travel photography, exploring a place for the first time with my camera.”

KUAC has been a part of Paris’s life since his very first night in Fairbanks. He appreciates the role public radio and television play in our community, and says he’s honored that his photo was chosen as our yearly fundraising poster.

“Over the years, I’ve come to appreciate the incredible work that the folks at KUAC do,” said Paris. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to support their efforts in this small way.”

