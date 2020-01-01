KUAC Volunteer Bob Fischer Passes Away

It is with a heavy heart that we inform KUAC friends of the passing of beloved and devoted volunteer Bob Fischer. “Bob selflessly dedicated many years to ensuring our KUAC listeners had a front row seat for performances that delighted and inspired so many. We will miss his vast knowledge, his passion and his commitment to KUAC and to our community,” said KUAC Interim General Manager Gretchen Gordon.

Bob, who had a 50-year illustrious career as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, began volunteering at KUAC FM in 1991, hosting “Music of the Golden Ages.” Upon his retirement three years ago, he amped up his volunteer duties at KUAC, hosting Monday’s “Afternoon Concert” and filling in for any shift as needed.

A passionate and enthusiastic expert on baroque music, Bob spent hours researching the music and noting details that he loved to share with KUAC FM listeners. “That type of dedication in a volunteer is unprecedented,” said Lori Neufeld, KUAC coordinator of volunteers and music director. “He found such joy in music and he loved to share that; it was infectious.

“Bob had listeners and fans far and wide and it delighted Bob to know that others shared his passion.”

Details of remembrances or services will be announced at a later date.

.



.