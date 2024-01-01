KUAC TV & FM 2024 Holiday Programming Guide

Whether you revel in the holiday season or simply endure it, KUAC has a fabulous lineup of television and radio programming to brighten the dark winter nights and days. There’s shows for ages 1 to 100, so pick your favorites and enjoy heartwarming holiday programming with your loved ones this season!

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

Tuesday, December 3 at 6:00 a.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

It’s Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate. But when the Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are suddenly disappearing around the globe, their holiday party quickly turns into a rescue mission. Our heroes must race against time to thwart their greedy archrivals’ most miserly scheme yet!

(Episode repeats Wednesday, December 11 at 12 p.m.; Tuesday, December 17 at 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, December 22 at 6:30 a.m.; Tuesday, December 24 at 6:00 a.m.; and Wednesday, December 25 at 7 a.m.)

The American St. Nick

Tuesday, December 3 at 10:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

During WWII, Wiltz, Luxembourg, suffered under German occupation—streets renamed, language banned and traditions outlawed. In 1944, the 28th Infantry Division organized a party to revive the town’s Saint Nick celebration. Soldiers provided treats, with one dressed as Saint Nick, fostering a lasting bond between Americans and locals, a tradition enduring today.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!

Wednesday, December 4 at 11:30 a.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

A PBS KIDS holiday tradition, this adventure finds the Cat in the Hat, Nick and Sally on a journey around the world to help a lost reindeer find his way home to Freezeyourknees Snowland in time for Christmas. On the way, the Thinga-ma-jigger breaks down, and they depend on a variety of animals – from African bush elephants to bottlenose dolphins to red crabs – and their remarkable abilities to help them make an amazing journey home. With gorgeous animation and pull-out-all-the-stops musical numbers, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! will have families singing and celebrating all season long.

(Episode repeats Thursday, December 5 at 5:30 a.m.; Monday, December 16 at 5:30 a.m.; and Tuesday, December 24 at 8:00 a.m.)

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Friday, December 6 at 5:30 a.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Plans are underway in Elwood City for the best holidays ever as Arthur, DW, their family and friends make preparations for perfect gifts, perfect parties and perfect family traditions for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and even “Baxter Day” (Buster and his mom’s special celebration). The only problem is, just like in real life, perfection is hard to attain and things start to fall apart.

(Episode repeats Friday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m.; Friday, December 20 at 8:00 a.m.; Sunday, December 22 at 5:30 a.m.; Tuesday, December 24 at 12:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, December 25 at 5:30 a.m.)

Rick Steves European Christmas

Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Join Rick Steves for a colorful, musical celebration of Christmas across Europe. From England to Wales, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, you’ll see the bright Christmas markets, hear local choirs, share holiday traditions with families … and even play in the snow.

America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: “U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree”

Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

In search of the perfect Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol, Chuck Leavell travels to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests to follow the journey – from selection and cutting to ornament making and community celebrations – of what will become the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from Colorado to Washington D.C.

Christmas in New England

Sunday, December 8 at 2:30 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

From the coast of Maine to the hills of the Berkshires, New England is a uniquely magical place to celebrate the holidays. Join host Lindsay Paris as she visits eight regional destinations to take a look at the traditions and events that make Christmas in New England so special.

Peg + Cat + Holidays

Monday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

“The Christmas Problem,” “The Hanukkah Problem” and “The Penguin Problem” feature math for kids. Peg and Cat celebrate Hanukkah with Albert Einstein. When Santa Claus has a really big problem, Peg and Cat come to the rescue.

(Episode repeats Wednesday, December 18 at 6:30 a.m. and Tuesday, December 24 at 9:30 a.m.)

Craft in America: HOLIDAY

Monday, December 9 at 10:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Harley Refsal is an internationally recognized wood figure carver specializing in Scandinavian flat‐plane wood carving. Raised in Minnesota, he has lived in Norway in the 1960s and 1980s, and traveled extensively throughout Scandinavia. Refsal, who speaks fluent Norwegian, has shared his knowledge of and skills in Scandinavian carving with thousands of carvers through courses and presentations in North America and Scandinavia. In the episode, Harley Refsal teaches a Scandinavian wood carving class at the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina. “Many holiday traditions, Christian and non-Christian, come from the winter solstice which was a pagan holiday that marked the start of the solar year and celebrated light and the rebirth of the sun. Santa, the Christmas tree, gifts and special meals all had their beginnings in the winter solstice.”

(Episode repeats – Monday, December 23 at 10:00 p.m.)

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol

Tuesday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Nature Cat is visited by the spirits of Nature Past, Present, and Future on Christmas Eve.

(Episode repeats Thursday, December 19 at 11:30 a.m.; Friday, December 20 at 5:30 a.m.; Sunday, December 22 at 7:30 a.m.; and Wednesday, December 25 at 11:00 a.m.)

Let’s Go Luna! : Luna’s Christmas Around the World

Thursday, December 12 at 5:30 a.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

When the Circo gets stranded in Antarctica on Christmas Eve, Carmen enlists Luna and the kids to play Santa and save Christmas for an unbelievably cute stowaway duckling named Lil’ Teeny.

(Episode repeats Tuesday, December 24 at 11:00 a.m. and Wednesday, December 25 at 9:30 a.m.)

Holidays at Murray State

Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

The Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra, a cappella group “EQ Blu,” and featured faculty soloists, highlighqts this annual seasonal special.

A St. Thomas Christmas: Reflections of Gratitude

Sunday, December 15 at 1:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Making a triumphant return to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, Minnesota, A St. Thomas Christmas: Reflections of Gratitude enriches your holiday with the vitality of song. Featuring two world-premiere commissioned pieces by renowned composer Jack Stamp, sing-a-long holiday classics, and uplifting unique works, this hour-long concert elevates and sweetens your holiday festivities.

Christmas with the Morehouse & Spelman Glee Clubs

Monday, December 16 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year’s program features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

Christmas with Sir John Rutter at Preston Hollow

Monday, December 16 at 10:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Sir John Rutter conducts the famous Preston Hollow Sanctuary Choir, the Boys Choir of St. Mark’s School of Texas, soloists Josefina Maldonado and Erin Hannigan, and a professional orchestra in a selection of his most popular works. The performance includes Rutter favorites “Star Carol,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Away in a Manger,” “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” and “Silent Night.”

Too Hot to Handel – The Gospel Messiah

Tuesday, December 17 at 8:30 a.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece, “The Messiah,” has been reimagined and infused with Gospel, Jazz and R&B. The result is an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite, captured at its European premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Carols as Home with the Imani Winds

Tuesday, December 17 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tuesday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

The treasured “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” special returns to PBS for the 21st year. Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved British actress Lesley Nicol (from Downton Abbey, the MASTERPIECE TV series) join the iconic Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in a stunning 90-minute theatrical program, illustrating that the real meaning of Christmas is opening our hearts to all.

Purdue 90th Anniversary Christmas Show

Tuesday, December 17 at 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

This one-hour condensed version of the 90th Anniversary Purdue Christmas Show features musical highlights from the full two-hour show. The first act of this fast-paced high-energy production features holiday favorites from Purdue Musical Organizations ensembles including University Choir, Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, the Purduettes and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club. The second half features selections performed by the massed choirs of Purdue Musical Organizations.

Welcome Christmas

Wednesday, December 18 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

Christmas with Madrigalia 2024

Thursday, December 19 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

This holiday season, the Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and their Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff return to public radio for Christmas with Madrigalia. The program celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the around the world celebrating the Winter Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas, and the New Year.

This holiday program, recorded live in concert, features beautiful music for the winter holidays by Kim Andre Arnesen, Tamsin Jones, Christian Onyeji, Javier Busto, Vaclav Nelhybel, Elizabeth Poston and Cary Ratcliff. And they will be joined by the Rochester Bach Children’s Chorus for traditional music for the December holidays.

A Paul Winter Solstice

Friday, December 20 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration (its official full title) also featured old friends like gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem. WNYC’s John Schaefer hosts. This episode is an encore from 2023.

Design Alaska Holiday Concert Radio Special

Saturday, December 21 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

The Design Alaska Holiday Concert was performed and recorded on December 7 featuring the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra with Maestro Eduard Zilberkant conducting. You’ll hear the voices of the Fairbanks Symphony Chorus and the Northland Youth Choir joining the festivities on the Davis Concert Hall Stage. UAF Department of Music’s Director of Performance Operations and Davis Concert Hall Manager Scott Stephen Hansen hosts this KUAC Radio Special featuring beloved holiday favorites to ring in the season.

Thrill of Hope: A Concordia Christmas

Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine and friends invite you to join us for a festive collection of music that celebrates, rejoices, and finds hope in the gifts of Christmas. Featuring the songs “Silent Night”, “Angels We Have Heard on High”, “Ríu, Ríu Chíu” (a traditional Spanish Carol), “Hope Has an Answer (Psalm 65)” featuring performer Kip Fox, and more!

Slavic Wonders: Christmas with The Rose Ensemble

Monday, December 23 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Slavic Wonders is a stunning celebration of the season featuring some truly brilliant gems from the libraries and monasteries of Krakow, Prague, and Moscow. The Rose Ensemble of Minnesota has put together a program of dazzling, passionate music for Christmastime in the great variety and range they are known for. Hear everything from soaring soprano lines, to the signature Slavic sound of rumbling basses; Slavic Wonders is an engaging and curious mixture of chant, carols, and glorious polyphony.

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas and Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Monday, December 23 at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

In Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, much loved home cook Dame Mary Berry travels to her mother’s homeland Scotland for a magical winter break. Inspired by her own family holidays, she cooks up an array of sumptuous dishes. She’s joined by friends Andy Murray, Iain Stirling and Emeli Sandé to cook indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime over the holidays.

In Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, planning is Mary’s top tip for a successful and enjoyable day and here she shares her definitive recipes perfected over 50 years. Mary will begin her festive feast with a deliciously simple Stilton and Sage Mini Scone Canape, followed by her traditional Christmas feast including her Lemon and Herb Roast Turkey with all the trimmings. Her Crispy Roast Potatoes, Honey-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips, Ruby Red Cabbage and Apricot and Chestnut Stuffing all complimented by Turkey Gravy. To complete the meal, Mary is joined by friend and TV host Rylan as they visit a ‘pick your own’ vegetable farm where they cook up Brussels Sprouts with Peas and Cashews to try and convert some Brussels hating kids.

Crane Candlelight Concert: “Celebrating a Miracle”

Monday, December 23 at 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

For more than 100 years, the Crane Candlelight Concert has ushered in the holiday season at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. Featuring nearly 300 musicians from The Crane Chorus, the Crane Symphony Orchestra and select ensembles performing a variety of old and new holiday selections. This year’s concert features new and traditional Christmas music as well as some Hanukkah related songs and hymns.

La Nochebuena: A Spanish Renaissance Christmas with the Rose Ensemble

Tuesday, December 24 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

In La Nochebuena, The Rose Ensemble explores the great variety of music that filled the royal court of Ferdinand and Isabella, and flooded the chapels and streets of Renaissance Spain. Serene choral music from 16th-century masters is balanced with spirited cantigas for solo voice and harp, Spanish-language villancicos from court and countryside, and lively dances for vihuela, harp and percussion. The Rose Ensemble will transport your listeners to a time and place when the sacred met the earthy in celebration of the season.

The program is hosted and produced by public radio veteran Tom Crann and The Rose Ensemble’s Founder & Artistic Director Jordan Sramek.

O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tuesday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Stars Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to celebrate the holidays with a return to the Emerald Isle. McDonough and Hilty, who each share Irish heritage and traditions, deliver a deeply personal program that weaves together well-known holiday tunes, classic Christmas carols and hymns with some traditional Irish musical numbers.

Annual Messiah Broadcast Special from Music of the Golden Ages

Tuesday, December 24 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

A 1984 Handel’s Messiah recording featuring vocal soloists—Felicity Palmer, Helen Watts, Ryland Davies, and John Shirley-Quirk. In this case, the orchestra and choir are the relatively modest forces of the English Chamber Orchestra and Choir, under the baton of Raymond Leppard. Being a specialist in the Baroque and Classical period that Leppard is, especially with Handel, Messiah is in good hands. Even with a relatively small-scale approach to the work, the imposing grandeur is not sacrificed for the sake of pomp, circumstance, or period-instrument fidelity.

Christmas at Westminster: An Evening of Readings and Carols

Tuesday, December 24 at 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

An Evening of Readings and Carols is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States and boasts more than 450 students from Westminster’s renowned choirs and orchestra. Featuring familiar carols and beloved choral works, a diverse array of holiday standards and new premieres, are explored through words and music in this annual tradition.

Joy to the World 2024 with Vocalist Maria Muldaur

Tuesday, December 24 from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Guest Vocalist Maria Muldaur brings some jumping swing and classic holiday blues tunes to this year’s Joy to the World with pianist Bob Thompson.

A Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society: Joyful Sounds

Tuesday, December 24 at 10:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

“A Classic Christmas” is a beloved Central Florida tradition. From the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel on the campus of Rollins College, the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, along with guest soloists Mary Wilson and Stephen Mumbert, as well as the Bach Festival Children’s Choir, perform custom arrangements of treasured holiday classics created specifically for this joyous celebration.

A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas

Wednesday, December 25 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire. Among ancient trees and restored riverside woodlands, Fiona finds her favourite bench, and sits there to reflect upon the scenes of Midwinter. The location inspires seasonal tales, joyful songs, and tunes of rare beauty, with guitarist Tim Edey, singer-songwriter Sting, singer Emily Smith, and multi-instrumental duo Al Petteway and Amy White. Readings from the works of Jon Plunkett, Stephanie Norgate, and Robert Frost.

Tinsel Tales 4: Stories of the Season Told Through Music

Wednesday, December 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

For many of us, Christmas is about family and traditions. For others it’s a stressful or even a sad time. No matter how good or bad your holiday is, it’s quite likely to include music. This year, Tinsel Tales includes stories of the season told thru music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Wednesday, December 25 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event — which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN — are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Candles Burning Brightly

Wednesday, December 25 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Josh Turner: King Size Manger

Wednesday, December 25 at 8:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his first Christmas special. King Size Manger showcases Turner’s unmistakable baritone voice performing new songs as well as nostalgic classics including “Silent Night, Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.” Hosted by Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, this concert features an intimate interview and performances by the Turner family and collaborations with special guests Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent and more.

Listenin’ with Mace: Holiday with local host Cathy Hanks

Wednesday, December 25 from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Joy To The World: A Holiday In Pink

Wednesday, December 25 from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra” Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro, and co-produced by OPB and Murray Street Productions.

Dark Winter Nights 2021 “Christmas Special”

Wednesday, December 25 at 10:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

It’s Christmas Eve and a terrible blizzard has struck Fairbanks. Christmas will have to be cancelled unless one man can save Santa! Features stories from Sarah Manriquez, Mercia Kalloch, BJ Bennedsen, and an interview with Curry the Goat! Special musical performance by Kinky Slinky!

Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa

Sunday, December 29 at 1:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa is a one-hour documentary that explores the seven principles that are the foundation of Kwanzaa by sharing seven real-life stories of impact. These stories reveal how each principle plays a role in the Black community, enhanced by cultural elements of dance, storytelling, music, and spoken word.

2024 Remembered from The Current

Tuesday, December 31 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2024 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds — from indie to influential — and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

Next at the Kennedy Center: “Sara Bareilles: New Year’s Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends”

Tuesday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage with a full orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year’s Eve special. Bareilles, known for her smash hit “Love Song” and her Broadway songwriting and performing debut “Waitress,” will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.

Capitol Fools 2024 New Year Special

Wednesday, January 1 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Featuring former cast members of the legendary Capitol Steps and a show written by the former co-writer of the Steps, the Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections of the day’s news. After touring the country for two years, the Capitol Fools are going on the air! Picking up the annual tradition of the Capitol Steps radio shows that listeners loved, the Capitol Fools are pleased to present an hour long broadcast of our live stage show to welcome in 2024.

Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaska — “Origin Story”

Wednesday, January 1 from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Dark Winter Nights Executive Producer Ryan Peterson was adopted from Seattle as a newborn and never really cared about who his birth parents were until a 23andMe DNA test made it irresistibly easy to find them. 40 years later he tracks them down and is surprised by how it affects him and the ripple effect it has on their lives.

Hanukkah Lights 2024

Thursday, January 2 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear Gifts of the Last Night by Rebecca Goldstein, Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money by Sholem Aleichem, Gifts of the Jewish Magi by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God by Ellen Orleans and Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.