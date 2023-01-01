Make your voice heard! Fill out our quick six-question survey to help KUAC better serve the needs of our community. Thank you for your support! https://forms.gle/jvPNyJGvYQXdwrcW8
You are here: Home / Announcements / KUAC 2023 Community Survey
KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska
Make your voice heard! Fill out our quick six-question survey to help KUAC better serve the needs of our community. Thank you for your support! https://forms.gle/jvPNyJGvYQXdwrcW8
KUAC / University of Alaska
Fairbanks PO BOX 755620
1718 Tanana Loop, Suite 202
Fairbanks, AK 99775-5620.
Phone: 907.474.7491 Fax: 907.474.5064
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed without proper permission.
UA is an AA/EO employer and educational institution and prohibits illegal discrimination against any individual.