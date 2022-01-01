Juneteenth was Joyful in Fairbanks

KUAC staff enjoyed being a part of the Juneteenth event sponsored by the NAACP. The borough issued a proclamation making June 19 “Juneteenth.” The celebration included songs, food and education to enhance self-awareness and unity. NAACP President Montean Jackson said, “We can accomplish great things if we continue to work together and treat all of our neighbors and fellow citizens as humans first. I am hoping that the Golden Heart City, all the residents, people that come to visit, and people that come to live here know that we are a community that is united.”

It was wonderful to spend time with friends and neighbors at Bernice Allridge Park and take the time to record some new “community IDs” that we will share on KUAC FM. Thanks to all who visited with us at this important event that commemorates an effective end of slavery in the United States.