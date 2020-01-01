A Message from KUAC’s Interim General Manager Gretchen Gordon

With the growing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Alaska, more and more people are relying on public broadcasting to get through this global crisis. In a time like this, we realize that public media engagement is even more vital than ever.

Unlike other communications mediums, broadcasters are on the front lines of a crisis, committed to staying on the air to provide critical information even when their own lives are in danger.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, I wanted to share what we are doing to make sure we can continue to bring you KUAC radio and television during a time when you might be relying on us more than usual.

We all need to do our part to help flatten the curve and curtail the spread of the coronavirus. KUAC has also been working to transition staff to work from home who can. Not all staff can do this.

We still need staff members to operate our radio and television broadcast controls. As members of the essential critical infrastructure workforce, we have a special responsibility to maintain our normal work schedule to ensure the functions critical to public health and safety.

So, in addition to abiding by the CDC and University of Alaska guidelines, we have also implemented specific social distancing and personal protective measures to protect KUAC staff. Click here to see the FAQ.

There may come a time when we have to alter our radio and television schedules because we are unable to have staff or volunteers in the station. We will then have to continue operations entirely remotely and rely on limited programming options.

While this may look and sound different, we are committed to maintaining our broadcast operations so that you can continue be informed, educated, and inspired.

We’ve been connecting you to the world and to each other in profound ways. We are playing great music to ease your worries. We are helping to keep thousands upon thousands of people sane when they need a sense of normalcy. And we plan to keep doing that.

Please stay safe. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. And thanks for listening and watching.

We applaud all of you who are doing your part to flatten the curve. And most especially a huge thanks to our brave health care professionals and our friends and family members who work in the pharmaceutical and food supply, energy and public works, water and wastewater, transportation and information technology, our nation’s defense, and our law enforcement and first responders. Stay safe out there.