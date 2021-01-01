Listen to reporting of the Yukon Quest’s Summit Sled Dog Race on KUAC FM! Reporters Lex Treinen and Dan Bross provide coverage of this pandemic version of the race which starts Feb. 13 in Fairbanks. From Feb. 11-17, hear all the fascinating tales from the trail and follow KUAC’s Quest updates & photos on social media.
2021 Yukon Quest on KUAC FM
