Join us Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. via Zoom for a delicious conversation about food and life with American Public Media’s The Splendid Table Host Francis Lam and Chef Laura Cole of 229 Parks Restaurant. As they chat, Laura will give a lively cooking demo featuring Alaska salmon and Alaska grown ingredients.

Tickets ($40 per household) are at https://bit.ly/KUACculinary

This event is sponsored by Matt & Amy Cooper, Alaska Airlines, American Public Media and Fairbanks Distilling Company.