You Can Select KUAC Friends Group for Pick.Click.Give.!

It’s time to Pick Click Give! When you file for your Permanent Fund Dividend online, you can share a portion with the KUAC Friends Group just like almost 200 of your friends and neighbors did last year, to the tune of over $19,000. Help us set a new record for the KUAC Friends Group and Pick.Click.Give. today. March 31 is the deadline to apply for Alaska Permanent Fund Dividends. Your generosity helps KUAC continue to provide the quality radio and television programming you count on every day.