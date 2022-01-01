You Can Help with KUAC’s May 1st Fundraiser

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

You Can Help with KUAC's May 1st FundraiserLove KUAC? Tell it. Please write and practice reading a 30-second testimonial about why you support KUAC. Make a recording on your smart device and email it to kuac-community@alaska.edu or call 907.474.5957 to record it there. These community messages will be aired on KUAC FM to get listeners ready for our May 1 fundraiser (taking the place of the Spring Fundraiser due to the pandemic). We encourage you to express yourself, including this sentiment: "Make your gift on May First when donations will be doubled!" Deadline is March 31. Thanks!