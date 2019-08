Explore the dust bowl roots of country music in California through interviews with California music icons Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and Dwight Yoakam. Grammy Award-winning musicians Michael Martin Murphey and Vince Gill also reflect on the importance of the Bakersfield sound on the country music scene. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.