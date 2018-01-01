KUAC To Host “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” at Regal Cinemas June 13

Save the date for June 13, when KUAC will host a special showing of the new documentary film about Fred Rogers, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” at Regal Goldstream Cinemas.

Stay tuned for the exact time but it will that Wednesday evening, and will be free, thanks to generous sponsorships by Usibelli Coal Mine and Sumitomo Metal Mining Pogo LLC.

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”), “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.

Seating is limited and pre-registration will be required. Stay tuned for details coming soon.