Wonders of Mexico: Mountain Worlds, Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the far north, a secret mountain world offers a vital outpost for Mexico’s black bears. Here, oak trees provide the bears with a feast of acorns, but the limestone hills mean there is little groundwater available. We join a mother bear and her three cubs who overcome this problem thanks to a unique relationship with their ranching neighbors. Tune in Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.