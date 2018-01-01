Wonders of Mexico: Forests of the Maya, Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV

In Mexico’s far south lies an unusual peninsula: the Yucatan. Swathed in a forest covering 50,000 square miles, this land was once ruled by the mighty Maya civilization. This immense peninsula is actually a giant slab of porous limestone, meaning water is quickly sucked underground. This poses a serious challenge for those living here; for six months of the year virtually no rain falls. But the Yucatan is a place full of secrets, which hold the key to survival in these difficult times. Tune in Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.