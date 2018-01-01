Wonders of Mexico: Burning North, Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on KUAC TV

Northern Mexico is the country’s driest region, dominated by two great deserts: the Sonoran and Chihuahuan. And as you travel west, the conditions just get hotter, drier and more challenging. In this episode, we’ll unravel the forces that have created this arid world, and discover that for the animals who live here, overcoming these conditions can bring rich rewards. Tune in Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.