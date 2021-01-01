Witness History from the BBC World Service, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

We mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. An hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service will tell remarkable stories of the history of the environmental movement, told by the people who were there. Selected from the BBC’s Witness History program, we hear about the major moments that changed our understanding of the planet we live on. Tune in Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM or ask your smart device to play KUAC.