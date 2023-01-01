With Good Reason: Expanding Our Origin Story, Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on KUAC FM

Clint Smith, author of the award-winning book, How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, travels to nine historic sites to understand how slavery is remembered and taught in America today. And Gayle Jessup White chronicles her journey to uncover her family’s slave roots at Jefferson’s home Monticello. Tune in Wednesday at 7 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.