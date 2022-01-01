Wild Weather, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Nature takes simple ingredients like wind, water, and temperature and transforms them into something spectacular and powerful. Wild Weather reveals exactly how this happens. The only way to truly understand the weather is to get inside it. This program features scientists from around the globe who are creating their own weather in an attempt to examine the secret processes at work. Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
