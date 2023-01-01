Wild Scandinavia: Life on the Edge, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Life on the Edge follows Scandinavia’s coastline from the sheltered Baltic Sea, along the wild Atlantic, north to freezing Arctic waters. Storms threaten seal pups and basejumpers plummet into Norway’s fjords, while Europe’s largest eagles soar. Feisty puffins fight for burrows and orca and humpback whales feast on billions of herring. Those who survive here must navigate this unpredictable frontier between land and sea. Wednesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.