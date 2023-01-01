Wild Hope: Woodpecker Wars, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

At the Ft. Bragg Army base in North Carolina, an improbable alliance is giving the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker a new lease on life. After a clash between U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army revealed that low-grade forest fires sparked by artillery and tracers inadvertently created excellent woodpecker habitats, the two sides joined forces to monitor and protect the birds on the base. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.