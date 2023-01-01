Wild Hope: The Big Oyster, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

New York Harbor was a haven of incredible underwater biodiversity – until centuries of pollution turned it into a cesspool. Today, an alliance of architects, restaurateurs, scientists, and high school students is working to restore the harbor and protect the city from climate change. At the heart of the effort is a tiny creature with an outsized talent for cleanup: the extraordinary oyster. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.