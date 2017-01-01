Wheaton College Christmas Festival: Love Divine, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Wheaton College Christmas Festival: Love Divine draws viewers into the story of a long-awaited child a king of glory born into the humblest of circumstances, a story that changed human history. Join the Wheaton College Concert Choir, Men’s Glee Club, Percussion Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Women’s Chorale and guest artist Claire Holley for a selection of pieces spanning the centuries, including “Wolcum Yole,” “A Rhapsody on Christmas Carols,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Gloria.” Tune in tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.