What to Do When Someone Dies: Episode 2, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Ellie goes to Milena’s workplace using a fake name under the guise of being helpful – but really looking for clues as how Milena knew Greg. Milena’s business partner, Frances Shaw, confides in Ellie that her own marriage is over, as she had fallen for Milena’s lover. But Ellie does not get the chance to find out the name of Frances’ lover. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.