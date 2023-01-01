What to Do When Someone Dies: Episode 1, Saturday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Anna Friel stars as schoolteacher Ellie Manning, a wife who is devastated to learn her husband Greg died in a horrific car accident with a mystery woman in the passenger seat. Stricken with grief and refusing to believe her husband was having an affair, Ellie sets out to find the truth of who the mystery woman is, and why she was in the car. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.