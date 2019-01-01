WFMT Opera Series Begins, Sundays at Noon on KUAC FM

With the completion of the Metropolitan Opera season, we are moving on to the WFMT Radio Network Opera series, which offers a stellar array of recent productions from London’s Royal Opera House. Presented in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC, the line-up from Covent Garden includes parts one to three from Wagner’s Ring – Das Rheingold, Die Walküre and Siegfried – performed under the baton of Sir Antonio Pappano in October 2018. Hear two powerhouse voices make their Royal Opera debuts – Swedish bass-baritone John Lundgren singing Wotan/Wanderer and Australian tenor Stuart Skelton as Siegmund. Plus, 2018 Birgit Nilsson Prize-winner soprano Nina Stemme sings Brünnhilde. KUAC’s longstanding opera program, hosted by Susie Hackett, airs Sundays at Noon Enjoy!