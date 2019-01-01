WFMT Opera Series Begins, Sundays at Noon on KUAC FM

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

WFMT Radio Network OperaWith the completion of the Metropolitan Opera season, we are moving on to the WFMT Radio Network Opera series, which offers a stellar array of recent productions from London’s Royal Opera House. Presented in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC, the line-up from Covent Garden includes parts one to three from Wagner’s Ring – Das Rheingold, Die Walküre and Siegfried – performed under the baton of Sir Antonio Pappano in October 2018. Hear two powerhouse voices make their Royal Opera debuts – Swedish bass-baritone John Lundgren singing Wotan/Wanderer and Australian tenor Stuart Skelton as Siegmund. Plus, 2018 Birgit Nilsson Prize-winner soprano Nina Stemme sings Brünnhilde. KUAC’s longstanding opera program, hosted by Susie Hackett, airs Sundays at Noon Enjoy!