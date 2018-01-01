We’ll Meet Again: Great Alaskan Earthquake, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join Ann Curry for dramatic reunions between two people who as children in 1964 survived the biggest earthquake in North American history and the second largest ever in the world. Michele searches for her neighborhood friend Gretchen Young who shielded her through the traumatic earthquake, while Dan wants to find fellow Little League baseball player Bucky who also survived the earthquake that destroyed their childhoods. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.