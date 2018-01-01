We’ll Meet Again: Children of WWII, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join Ann Curry for dramatic reunions between people separated and thrown together by the events of WWII. A Japanese-American woman sent to a confinement camp hopes to find the childhood friend whose acts of kindness helped her cope. And a survivor from a Jewish ghetto in Shanghai searches for the daughter of the couple who became surrogate parents during the war years. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.