War Birds: Diary of An Unknown Aviator, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Three young men from the American South, Elliott White Springs, John MacGavock Grider and Larry Callahan, join the Royal Flying Corps in World War I and become known as the Three Musketeers. Their escapades in London and adventures in France are described in the best selling book War Birds: Diary of an Unknown Aviator in 1926. War Birds shocks patriotic Americans with its frank sexuality and antiwar tone, inspiring a host of World War I aviator films including Dawn Patrol and Hell’s Angels. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.