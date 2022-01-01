Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

The fascinating life and work of Mississippi Gulf Coast watercolorist Walter Inglis Anderson is explored in this intimate and revealing new film. Through poignant family interviews, never-before-seen artwork, and breathtaking images from Anderson’s beloved Horn Island, discover the genius who has been called “the South’s greatest artist.” Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
