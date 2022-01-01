KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

Give Now to the KUAC Friends Group
You are here: Home / Television / Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the IslanderThe fascinating life and work of Mississippi Gulf Coast watercolorist Walter Inglis Anderson is explored in this intimate and revealing new film. Through poignant family interviews, never-before-seen artwork, and breathtaking images from Anderson’s beloved Horn Island, discover the genius who has been called “the South’s greatest artist.” Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.