Walking the Camino: Six Ways to Santiago, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

American fascination with the Camino is exploding. There are more than eight times the number of Americans doing the Camino today as a decade ago. “Walking the Camino” journeys into the hearts and minds of six modern-day pilgrims, ages 3 to 73, as they each face and triumph over their doubts and fears while they attempt to cross an entire country on foot. Tune in tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.