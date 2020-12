Join host Steve Weldon to hike the rugged Bluff Trail at Montaña De Oro State Park near Morro Bay. Explore the history of the early Native Americans who inhabited the area, visit historic Spooner Ranch, and experience the park’s tidepools and delicate marine ecosystem. Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.