Waking Up to Wildfires, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Following the 2017 Northern California wildfires, researchers at the UC Davis Environmental Health Sciences Center study the short and long-term effects of fire-related exposures on physical and mental health. The program also explores the ongoing experiences of first responders, fire survivors, and mental health professionals still dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.