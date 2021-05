On the homeward sail, Tristan and Isolde mistakenly drink a love potion prepared by the queen for her daughter and King Mark. Henceforward, the two are bound to each other by an imperishable love that dares all dangers and makes light of hardships but does not destroy their loyalty to the king. This Metropolitan Opera was originally performed Oct. 8, 2016. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or tell your smart speaker to play KUAC FM.