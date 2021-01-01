KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Wagner’s ‘Tannhäuser’ is KUAC FM’s Sunday Opera

Wagner’s Tannhäuser is KUAC FM's Sunday OperaThe Royal Opera presents ‘Tannhäuser’, the tale of a young troubadour knight who is torn between spiritual love and carnal desire, Sunday at Noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or tell your smart speaker to “Play KUAC FM.”