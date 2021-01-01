Wagner’s Parsifal is KUAC FM’s Sunday Opera

For his last opera, Richard Wagner chose to deepen some of the themes that marked his artistic and human journey: the feeling of fault, guilt, redemption, sacred love and profane desire. His opera Parsifal is a showcase of some of the most beautiful music written for opera, it takes the artform into the realms of philosophy and mystic visions, as well as being a profound exploration of the great questions at the core of our human experience. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.