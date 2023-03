Wagner’s soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. A mysterious knight who arrives—in a boat drawn by a swan—to help a noble lady in distress. He marries her but forbids her to ask his origin; she later forgets this promise, and he leaves her, never to return. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.