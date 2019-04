Due to the length of the Sunday, April 28 opera, “Götterdämmerung” by Wagner, KUAC FM will pre-empt “From the Top” and air the opera from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy this opera from Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle, the peak of operatic indulgence, excess and excellence, Sunday at 11 a.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online or KUAC TV 9.6. Host Susie Hackett will be here to guide you through the experience!