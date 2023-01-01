Wagner’s Der Fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman) is Sunday’s Opera on KUAC FM

Following his acclaimed 2019 performances as Alberich in the Ring cycle, bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny stars as the accursed Dutchman in Wagner’s eerie drama, alongside incandescent soprano Elza van den Heever as the woman determined to redeem his soul. Maestro Thomas Guggeis makes his company debut on the podium, with tenor Eric Cutler as Erik and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy as Daland in François Girard’s ghostly setting. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.