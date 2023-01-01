Vienna Blood: Season 3 | Death Is Now A Welcome Guest Part 2, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Some aspects of Ida’s complicated life remain unclear and her missing handbag still can’t be found. An attack on another actor turns the spotlight of Max and Oskar’s investigation onto Ida Rego’s poisoner. They now search in the direction of men obsessed with Ida’s rival, Arianna Amsel. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.