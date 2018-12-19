Victoria Season 2: Entente Cordiale/Faith, Hope, and Charity, Sunday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Victoria decides to try her hand at foreign relations, and takes the royal court on an adventure to France, stepping toe-to-toe with the cunning King of the French, Louis Philippe. Then, News of the horrific famine in Ireland has finally reached the queen. She is adamant that her government should be doing more to help, but meets with surprising opposition from her prime minister. Sunday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.